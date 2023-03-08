Michael Jordan's Insane Diet

While LeBron spends millions on his body, Michael Jordan took a different approach.

MJ has a sponsorship deal with McDonald’s, but it goes deeper than that.

Before Jordan hired his personal trainer, he had a habit of eating McDonald’s for breakfast.

It wasn’t just once or twice a week. He would eat a McDonald’s breakfast every single day.

In 1992, McDonald’s even named a meal after him: the “McJordan Special.”

It was a quarter pounder with bacon and barbecue sauce. It also came with fries and a drink.

MJ’s insane diet doesn’t end there.

He would also eat a full steak before every single game.

Just imagine what he could have done if he had a stricter diet.