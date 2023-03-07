NBA Player Who Retired After Getting Traded 4x In A Week

Luke Ridnour played 12 years in the NBA

He played for 5 different teams and put up solid numbers.

In 2015, Ridnour entered the history books after being traded 4 times in 6 days. Here's how.

On draft night, he was traded to the Grizzlies.

The very next day, Ridnour was shipped off to the Hornets.

Hours later, he was sent to OKC.

A few days after that, he was dealt to the Raptors.

After a whirlwind week, Ridnour said he’d take one year off from basketball.

A year later though, Ridnour decided to just retire instead.