NBA's Secret Punishment For Referees

NBA referees have been heavily criticized, and most fans believe there's no accountability.

The criticism got worse after a viral missed call on a LeBron layup cost the Lakers a win.

It turns out, though, the NBA does have punishments for referees.

It comes into play when the NBA playoffs arrive.

The NBA has a points system for all refs. When a ref misses a call, they get deducted points.

Only the refs with the highest points  get to officiate playoff games.

In the playoffs, refs make more than double their usual amount.

If they officiate a game in the NBA Finals, they make at least $30K a game.

So if  refs consistently make bad calls, they do face punishment: they'll miss out on a ton of cash.