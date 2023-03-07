NBA's Secret Punishment For Referees
NBA referees have been heavily criticized, and most fans believe there's no accountability.
The criticism got worse after a viral missed call on a LeBron layup cost the Lakers a win.
It turns out, though, the NBA does have punishments for referees.
It comes into play when the NBA playoffs arrive.
The NBA has a points system for all refs. When a ref misses a call, they get deducted points.
Only the refs with the highest points get to officiate playoff games.
In the playoffs, refs make more than double their usual amount.
If they officiate a game in the NBA Finals, they make at least $30K a game.
So if refs consistently make bad calls, they do face punishment: they'll miss out on a ton of cash.
