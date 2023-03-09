One accident almost cost Michael Jordan his NBA career
As a kid, Jordan often spent time with his parents doing chores around the house aside from playing basketball.
One day while him and his dad were chopping wood by their backyard, an accident happened.
Jordan accidentally chopped off half his toe with an ax.
His parents rushed him to the nearest doctor which turned out to also be their next-door neighbor.
Before the doctor could repair his wound, they needed to pour something on it to disinfect it.
But the doctor mistakenly poured kerosene instead of alohol which only made the pain worst on a 5-year old Jordan.
Luckily, Jordan did just enough just to avoid disaster as the bleeding was kept under control.
Jordan shared this childhood experience at the David Letterman show and called it the biggest accident of his childhood.
This accident helped Jordan become physically and mentally prepared at a young age for anything life throws his way.
Learn more