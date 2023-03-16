Why Raiders Traded Darren Waller Amid Kelsey Plum Drama
After 5 seasons with the Raiders, Waller was shockingly traded to the New York Giants.
While it may seem foolish to give up a Pro Bowl TE, Las Vegas had its reasons.
Waller turns 31 in September, and injuries have cost him 14 games in the past 2 years.
He’s also coming off a season where he only caught 28 passes for 388 yards and 3 TDs.
Waller is due $12.7 million this year, $12 million next year, $13 million in 2025, and $15 million in 2026.
In addition, Waller and his new wife Kelsey Plum got into some beef with the team.
Waller was upset that coach Josh McDaniels leaked that the pair were getting married.
After the trade, Plum also went off on McDaniels for trading her husband right after the wedding.
Whatever the reason, the Raiders felt the need to move on from Waller. He’ll try to prove them wrong in New York.
Learn more