Real Reason Mikal Bridges And Cam Johnson Are Called 'Twins'
Their 'Twins' nickname started ever since Johnson was a rookie with the Phoen
ix Suns.
Bridges and Johnson's friendship started when they had a workout together during the Summer League in Las Veg
as.
Deandre Ayton was the first person who thought of the nickname since both guys practically did everything together.
It was no surprise when Durant wanted out of Brooklyn again, the Suns duo would be the focal point of the deal.
Dating back to the 2022 offseason, Bridges and Johnson were always the names mentioned in a potential deal for Durant.
When the trade was official, Bridges and Johnson weren't surprised they were both going to Brooklyn anymore.
“We joked around and said at least we got us. To this day, it’s like, at least I got my twin with me
," Bridges said.
Three years later, the nickname lives on in Brooklyn where they're expected to carry more of the load on both ends.
It was a bittersweet ending for fans in Phoenix but it was a deal they had to make to solidify their championship odds.
