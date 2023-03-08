Russell Westbrook Was Called A Vampire?
The Lakers never lived up to expectations with their 3 superstars.
LeBron even said he was disappointed the Lakers didn’t acquire Kyrie to replace Westbrook.
At the 2023 trade deadline, the Lakers finally moved on from Russ.
But after Russ left the Lakers, ESPN stirred up some controversy.
They reported that one Lakers source said trading Russ was like “removing a vampire from the locker room.”
Russ’ wife, Nina Westbrook, fired back at the claim, and slammed ESPN for the report.
Even Chris Paul and Donovan Mitchell took to social media to defend Russ.
Many fans also criticized ESPN for trying to make the Lakers look good, at Westbrook's expense.
In the end, it's telling that those who know Russ were quick to defend him and call out the "vampire" comment.
