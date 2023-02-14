Clippers Are Unsure About Russell Westbrook Despite Bid From Players
The Clippers made multiple moves on the trade deadline to upgrade their roster.
Their first move was trading for center Mason Plumlee from the Charlotte Hornets.
Their biggest move was switching their entire point guard rotation by trading for Eric Gordon and Bones Hyland.
However, even after those trades, there is one potential move causing conflict between players and management.
Head coach Tyronn Lue said the moves did make their team better, but they still lacked a 'traditional' point guard.
When asked, Paul George urged the front office to sign only one 'point guard': former teammate Russell Westbrook.
Even Robert Covington and Marcus Morris Sr publicly said they'd welcome Westbrook if he got bought out.
Luckily, the Clippers have one roster spot open. The only thing stopping them from signing Russ is Russ himself.
Russ has yet to make a decision. But he'll only have until March 1 to do so if he wants to play in the playoffs.
Even if the Clippers do sign Russ, they still have work to do, as only a handful of games separate the 4th and 13th seeds in the West.
