The First Rapper Who Made The NBA
In 1999, there was one rapper who showed he had more talent in the hardwood than the
rap game.
He was so good that the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors were so close to signing him.
His name was Romeo Miller AKA Master P, a former all-state high school player in Louisiana.
His basketball career took an unfortunate turn when he
tore
his ACL before his first season in college.
Master P decided to focus on his rap career and
hit pause on his NBA dreams.
In 1998, he got his first taste of professional basketball playing in the CBA for Fort Wayne Fury.
A few months later, Master P earned a spot on the Charlotte Hornets training camp roster for the shortened 1999 season.
But he was cut ten days later because most locals in the Charlotte found his rap lyrics 'too offensive'
His last chance at making an NBA roster came a few months later when he was added to the Raptors training camp roster.
