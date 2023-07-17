Thunder Have One Big Concern Around Chet Holmgren After Summer League Performance
Lanky big men in the NBA often struggle with their foot, center of gravity, and balance because of their distance from the ground.
For Holmgren, before he even played in an NBA game, he suffered a Lisfranc injury in a Seattle pro-am game.
After focusing on rehab for 11 months, Holmgren showed flashes of his potential in the 2023 summer league.
In his first stint with the Thunder in the summer league at Utah, Holmgren showed some rust averaging a modest 12.5 points and 10 rebounds.
Once he got to Vegas, Holmgren balled out doubling his scoring averages in identical minutes while shooting 56% from the field.
However, there was one thing lacking in his game which was a huge reason he was picked 2nd overall in the 2022 NBA draft.
Back at Gonzaga, one of the traits that made Holmgren unstoppable was his ability to knock down 3s at a high percentage.
In his one year at Gonzaga, Holmgren shot 39% from 3 point range meanwhile in the summer league he only shot 16.7%.
This doesn't mean he won't attempt them in the season since he'll have lesser attention with all the playmakers on their team.
