Tom Brady Claims The NBA Is Too Easy
In a 2021 interview, Brady said the NBA was easier to play in than the NFL.
His argument was that NBA players get hurt all the time and get to take days off.
There’s not as much contact, and players get to wear comfortable shoes, Brady argued.
Draymond Green was also in that interview, and he
fired
back at Brady.
Football players don’t have to be in great shape, Green argued.
Unlike basketball, football players get to have a break after every single play.
In basketball, though, you could be running for 7 minutes straight, Green said.
Both Brady and Green were respectful of each other’s sports, even though they disagreed.
In truth, both sports are very physically demanding. But Brady and Green don't seem to see it that way.
