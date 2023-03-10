Unbreakable Record That Russell Westbrook Broke
In 2021, Russ did something not even LeBron or Jordan have ever accomplished.
For nearly 60 years, Oscar Robertson held the record for most triple-doubles in NBA history.
Getting one triple-double is tough enough. Some players never get one in their entire career.
Robertson's 181 triple-doubles seemed like an impossible feat.
But Russell Westbrook was the rare guard who could score, rebound, and pass at a high level.
In May 2021, Russ recorded his 182nd triple-double, passing the Big O.
As of March 2023, Westbrook has 198 triple-doubles.
With still more years left to add on, he’s set a new record that’ll be extremely tough to break.
Amidst all the criticism, it's time to finally put some respect on his name.
