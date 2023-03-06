Why It Took Shaq Three Years To Sell His $11M Mansion
In 2018, Shaq initially listed his 31,000 square foot mansion in Orlando for $28M.
It was the first mansion Shaq ever bought and was his home for 28 years.
The mansion had everything you could imagine - 12 bedrooms, home theater, recording studio, and an indoor basketball court.
But after bringing the price down to $11M, Shaq still couldn't find any takers for his home.
The biggest reason the home could never sell was because it had too many personalized items from Shaq.
Most buyers found it awkward to live in a home tailor-made for Shaq.
It took Shaq five real estate agents to identify the problem and end his 3-year search of a buyer.
The last agent removed Shaq's personalized fish tanks, memorabilia, and logos and statues of Superman around the mansion.
Since Shaq only spent $4M to buy the property, he still managed to come out with a decent profit.
