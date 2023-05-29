Why the Miami Heat will advance to NBA finals despite game 6 collapse
Derrick White saved the Celtics season when he made a buzzer beating tip in off a Marcus Smart missed three pointer.
A week ago, the Heat were poised to become just the second eight-seed to ever make the NBA finals.
Now, the Heat are on the verge of the wrong side of history after losing game 6 in epic fashion.
They've allowed the Celtics to claw their way back into the series and become just the 4th team to force a game 7 after trailing 3-0 in the series.
Despite the Heat's recent struggles, there's three reasons why the Heat will still advance in the finals to face the Denver Nuggets.
One, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo have taken their foot off the gas after game 3.
Two, the Heat's supporting cast have been way more consistent than the Celtics.
Three, the Heat have the more experienced coach in Erik Spoelstra.
If there's one thing Jimmy Butler has proven this entire postseason, he shows up when it matters most.
