Why Warriors Approved James Wiseman Swap For Injured Gary Payton II
The Warriors needed to make a change to their roster after finishing 28-28 heading to the trade deadline.
While there were rumored to be interested in OG Anunoby, talks broke down due to the Raptors steep asking price.
Instead, the Warriors went with someone they were familiar with and flipped James Wiseman for Gary Payton II
But after Payton failed his physical, the Warriors had a choice whether to push through or cancel the 4-team trade.
The Warriors looked at their options and ultimately went with a decision that would benefit the team and Wiseman.
Bob Myers knew keeping Wiseman wouldn't change their pursui
t of a title since he's only played in 21 games this season.
Steve Kerr added to Myers' statement by say
ing playing multiple centers in today's game is impossible in 2023
Bob Myers accepts the trade since it saves them $7 million in luxury taxes this season and $30 million for the next.
The Warriors have also urged the league to run an investigation on the Blazers for failing to disclose Payton's injury.
Payton re-enters a team in desperate need of defense but it'll have to wait at least a month as he recovers from i
njury.
