The Worst 3PT Shooter In NBA History

Two of the worst 3-point shooters of all time are actually NBA legends.

The first, surprisingly, is Michael Jordan.

That is, if you’re talking about the 3-point contest.

At All-Star Weekend in 1990, MJ shot 5 for 30 in the 3-point shootout.

Those 5 points set the record for lowest score in NBA history.

As for the worst 3-point shooter statistically, that would be Charles Barkley.

With a minimum of 1,000 attempted 3’s, Barkley has the worst 3-point percentage in history.

He shot an abysmal 26.6% from downtown in his career.

As legendary as they are, MJ and Barkley hold some 3-point records no one else would ever want.