The Worst 3PT Shooter In NBA History
Two of the worst 3-point shooters of all time are actually NBA legends.
The first, surprisingly, is Michael Jordan.
That is, if you’re talking about the 3-point contest.
At All-Star Weekend in 1990, MJ shot 5 for 30 in the 3-point shootout.
Those 5 points set the record for lowest score in NBA history.
As for the worst 3-point shooter statistically, that would be Charles Barkley.
With a minimum of 1,000 attempted 3’s, Barkley has the worst 3-point percentage in history.
He shot an abysmal 26.6% from downtown in his career.
As legendary as they are, MJ and Barkley hold some 3-point records no one else would ever want.
