Wednesday breakout star Emma Myers has landed her next role. She will lead the BBC's adaption of Holly Jackson's A Good Girl's Guide to Murder.

Deadline reports that Myers, who played Wednesday Addams' werewolf roommate Enid in the Netflix series, will star in A Good Girl's Guide to Murder as Pip Fitz-Amobi. The report describes the plot as “Smart and single-minded, she [Pip] isn't sure about whether, five years ago, schoolgirl Andie Bell was murdered by her boyfriend Sal Singh. But if Sal Singh isn't a murderer and the real killer is still out there, how far will they go to keep Pip from the truth?”

Also starring in the series is Zain Iqbal, who will play a character called Ravi in the film. Poppy Cogan (Red Rose) is writing the script and Dolly Wells (Dracula) is directing the film. Production will begin in England later this year.

BBC iPlayer and BBC Three's Controller of Youth Audience, Fiona Campbell, said, “From the moment we announced that A Good Girl's Guide to Murder was coming to the BBC I know there's been a huge amount of speculation from fans about who will play Pip and Ravi. In Emma and Zain, we've found two actors who embody the character so perfectly [that] it will feel as though they've stepped straight from the pages of Holly's books onto our screens. I can't wait for BBC Three viewers to see them in action.”

Emma Meyers is a young actress on the rise. She's been acting in film and TV since 2010 but it wasn't until Wednesday that she had her breakthrough. She starred in the film Southern Gospel and will also appear in Family Leave.