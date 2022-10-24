‘Weird week’: Christian McCaffrey reacts to quiet 49ers debut in loss to Chiefs

Christian McCaffrey abruptly swapped coasts this past week when the Carolina Panthers traded him to the San Francisco 49ers for a mountain of draft picks. It was an odd stretch for the tailback who had little time to learn the playbook heading into Week 7.

The Pro-Bowler was able to gain 38 yards on the ground on eight carries along with two catches for 24 yards but his new team was pummeled 44-23 by the Kansas City Chiefs. He reflected on his short turnaround after the game.

“This was a weird week for me and for them,” McCaffrey said. “I didn’t kind of know what to expect. I know that I had a certain list of plays that were up and I think for me mentally this was just focus on everything I can, control what I can control and get rolling. Obviously, losing is frustrating, but I’m still getting to know these guys. I’ve got to do my job. I’ve got to make a few more plays here.”

The 49ers know that McCaffrey isn’t going to fix all of their problems and that it is going to take some time for the former Panther to get integrated into the offense.

“He’s not going to be the savior, but he’s definitely going to help us out,” George Kittle said after the game. “I think these next two weeks are going to be huge for Christian to understand our offense and be comfortable out there not to think at all, just go out and run because that’s what he’s really good at.”