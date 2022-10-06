‘We’re nobody’s underdog:’ Mike McCarthy feeling frisky ahead of Cowboys’ showdown vs. Rams

Head coach Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys enter their Week 5 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams as 5.5-point underdogs. But McCarthy doesn’t see his squad as an underdog in any capacity.

On Thursday, Mike McCarthy was asked about the Cowboys being underdogs heading into the matchup. He kept his answer short and sweet. He stated, “I’ll just say this. We’re nobody’s underdog.”

Cowboys star second-year linebacker Micah Parsons doubled down on McCarthy’s ideology. When he heard what his coach had said, he responded, saying, “Yeah, it’s us vs. everybody. … That means that Coach knows what’s up. He reads the room. He sees what we can do and how we’ve been performing. Your coach should have that type of confidence in his players.”

The Cowboys season did not get off to the start that McCarthy may have anticipated. Quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury that has kept him sidelined for nearly the entire season.

In Prescott’s absence, McCarthy has called upon Cooper Rush. And so far, Rush has looked to be everything the Cowboys could have wanted in their backup quarterback.

Rush has thrown for 737 passing yards, four touchdowns, and zero interceptions over his four appearances. Along with this, the offense has been kept afloat. CeeDee Lamb has emerged as a legitimate wide receiver one, and both Ezekiel Elliot and Tony Pollard are carrying the ball well.

The Cowboys currently sit at 3-1. And McCarthy is clearly confident in his team’s ability to win games. In their mind, even without their star quarterback, they are still among the best in the NFL.