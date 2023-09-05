A lot of Wes Anderson's films feel like they could be a stageplay. The blocking and sets are so whimsical and create that illusion. Others clearly agree, as Anderson recently revealed a pitch he received for a Grand Budapest Hotel play.

Anderson spoke to Vogue at the Venice Film Festival in anticipation of his new short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, premiering there. When asked if he has ever been approached for a stage adaptation of his works, Anderson said, “I've had a few of them. Somebody had an idea for The Grand Budapest Hotel that had some songs, and they recorded some demoed versions of them.”

He continued, “They put it together but I don't know exactly what happened. I expect they take it to a group of investors and either they invest or they don't. I think it must hav fizzled out. I don't actually remember.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

While there was a pitch, Anderson also doesn't remember giving an official stamp of approval. “I don't think I've ever said, ‘Yes, you can do this,' but I do think I've said, ‘Okay, let me know what happens next and I'll tell you whether I'm with you or not.' But I think I would like to,” he concluded.

Wes Anderson is one of the most recognizable auteurs making films today. His films including The Royal Tenenbaums, The French Dispatch, and Fantastic Mr. Fox are held in high regard. He's coming off of Asteroid City, his latest feature film, and will release his new short film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, later this fall on Netflix. The short is an adaptation of one of Roald Dahl's short stories in his 1977 collection, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will be released on September 27 on Netflix.