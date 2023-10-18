Wes Anderson has gotten brutally honest about how his debut film, Bottle Rocket, changed him as a director.

Advice for young filmmakers

During an appearance at the Lumière Film Festival (via Variety), Anderson was asked for advice for an aspiring director. That led him to discuss his first film, Bottle Rocket.

“I had an idea of what I wanted to do, and no one could convince me that we should do it, my confidence was the highest, then,” Anderson recalled. “When we finally made it and showed it to an audience, they hated it.”

He continued, “I was so shocked, it was a disaster. But that changed me: Had I known that before, I probably wouldn't have made that movie, and I'm glad of that, because the blind confidence you have when you're young, you need it!”

After the ‘hated' debut

Since then, Wes Anderson has become of the world's signature auteur directors. His collaborations with Owen Wilson didn't stop with Bottle Rocket, as he's appeared in a number of Anderson's films since. Anderson's directed classics including The Royal Tenenbaums, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and The French Dispatch.

Anderson is fresh off the release of his eleventh feature film, Asteroid City. The film featured an ensemble filled with past and new collaborators. Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johsansson, Tom Hanks, Tilda Swinton, and Maya Hawke are just a few of the big names in the film.

He also directed a series of short films for Netflix. The four shorts were all adaptations of Roald Dahl's short stories: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar; The Swan; The Rat Catcher; and Poison.