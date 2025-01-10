ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two mid-table Premier League teams take to the pitch as West Ham hosts Fulham. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Chelsea-Fulham prediction and pick.

West Ham comes into the game sitting at 6-5-9 on the year, which places them in 14th place in the Premier League, but seven points clear of the relegation zone. They have seen some struggles as of late, losing back-to-back games. First, they fell to Liverpool 5-0, and then to Manchester City 4-1.

Meanwhile, Fulham is 7-9-4 on the year, just five points behind Newcastle for a spot in the Europa League, and sitting in ninth in the Premier League table. They have not lost in their last eight games in the Premier League, but also have just two wins in that time. Each of the last two games has been 2-2 draws, drawing with Ipswich Town and Bournemouth.

Since the 2001-02 season, these two teams have faced off 29 times. West Ham has 16 wins, while Fulham has six, and there have been seven draws. One of those draws was this season when they played to a 1-1 draw at Fulham in September.

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Fulham Odds

Premier League Odds: West Ham-Fulham Odds

West Ham: +180

Fulham: +145

Draw: +250

Over 2.5 goals: -141

Under 2.5 goals: +105

How to Watch West Ham vs. Fulham

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why West Ham Will Win

West Ham comes into this fixture scoring 1.2 goals per game on the season and scoring in 16 of 20 EPL games this year. They have been slightly better at scoring at home this year, scoring 1.3 goals per game at home, and scoring in seven of ten fixtures. They have also been stronger in the second half, scoring in 12 of 20 games in the second half, and averaging .8 goals per game in the second half.

West Ham has been led by Jarrod Bowen this year. He has scored five goals on an expected 4.7 while adding four assists this season. Still, he could be out with a foot injury in this game. That will lead to Mohammed Kudus and Niclas Fullkrug needing to step up. Kudus has scored three goals with an assist this year, while Fullkrug has two goals and an assist this year. The midfield will also need to step up if Bowen is out. Tomas Soucek has four goals and an assist this year, while Lucas Paqueta has three goals on the year.

West Ham has struggled at times on defense this year. They are giving up 1.95 goals per game, concerning 39 goals in 20 fixtures. Alphonse Areola is expected to be in goal for West Ham. He has stopped 33 of 54 shots with two clean sheets this year. If it is not him, Lukasz Fabianski will be in goal. He has stopped 40 of 56 shots on target this year, also with two clean sheets.

Why Fulham Will Win

Fulham comes into the game scoring 1.5 goals per game in EPL play. Further, they have scored in 18 of 20 fixtures this year in the Premier League. They have also scored well on the road this year. Fulham has scored in eight of nine games on the road this year while averaging 1.33 goals per game on the road.

Raul Jiminez leads the way for Fulham. He has eight goals on the year on an expected 7.5, with three goals on penalty kicks. He also has two assists on the season. Meanwhile, Alex Iowbu has also been solid. Iwobi has scored five goals on an expected 3.1 this year, while he has also added three assists. Further, Harry Wilson has been playing great, primarily off the bench. He has five goals on the year on an expected 2.9. Emile Smith Rowe rounds out the scoring options with three goals and two assists.

Fulham has been solid on defense this year. They have allowed 27 goals in 20 fixtures, good for 1.35 goals against per game this year. Further, they have been better on defense on the road. Fulham allows just 1.11 goals per game on the road this year. Bernd Leno should be in goal for this one. He has allowed 22 goals on 65 shots on target. Further, he has three clean sheets.

Final West Ham-Fulham Prediction & Pick

West Ham players have scored 23 goals this year, but that is on an expected 28.1. With Jarrod Bowen injured, that is five goals and four assists missing from the lineup, and their expected point producer is gone. Further, West Ham has been horrible on defense at home and as of late. At home, they give up 2.2 goals per game, and they have given up nine goals in the last two fixtures. Fulham has been on a streak of draws, but that ends here.

Final West Ham-Fulham Prediction & Pick: Fulham ML (+145)