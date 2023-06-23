After 16 seasons at the helm, Bob Huggins has stepped down as the head coach of West Virginia men's basketball. Athletic director Wren Baker seems to have now narrowed down West Virginia's search for Huggins eventual replacement.

Baker sat down with assistant coaches Ron Everhart and Josh Eilert on Thursday. Furthermore, he is having a Zoom meeting with current UAB head coach Andy Kennedy on Friday. Overall, Baker and West Virginia are looking to have their next head coach by Monday, via Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

The Mountaineers hired a search firm to help land a big name head coach. However, many of them have large buyouts and are unwilling to leave their teams in late June. For now, West Virginia has been primarily focusing on mid-major head coaches, via Goodman.

On top of their list appears to be Kennedy. He has been with UAB since 2020 and has led the Blazers to an overall record of 78-25. In the 2021-2022 season, UAB won Conference USA and reached the NCAA Tournament.

Kennedy is likely not the only mid major coach on West Virginia's list. However, he seems to have a fan in Wren Baker. While it has been difficult for the Mountaineers to land a big name head coach this late in the process, Kennedy has proven he knows how to succeed.

Whoever ends up replacing Bob Huggins will have big shoes to fill. In his time with West Virginia, the Mountaineers made the NCAA Tournament 11 times and reached the Final Four back in 2009-10.

Unfortunately, Huggins' off court actions forced him out of West Virginia. The program will be diligent in making sure they find the proper successor for their former legendary coach.