It's been a wild offseason for the West Virginia Mountaineers mainly because of the controversies attached to former West Virginia basketball head coach Bob Huggins. The long-time Mountaineers head coach stepped down from his position in West Virginia after getting arrested for driving under the influence in Pittsburgh. With Huggins gone, one question in the mind of many Mountaineer fans is whether his resignation could mean transfer Jesse Edwards will walk back to the Syracuse Orange.

That is doubtful to happen, though. As pointed out by Dominic Chiappone Kevin M Wall of SCACC Hoops, the Orange have already maxed out their scholarships.

“Let’s start with the most important angle, the Orange have already committed to all 13 scholarships for the 2023-2024 roster, with the last spot clinched by returning freshman guard Judah Mintz. Autry and/or Syracuse Athletics would (in theory) need to jettison someone on the current roster to another program in order to make room for Edwards.”

Edwards was a big get via the transfer portal for West Virginia basketball, which also secured the commitment of Arizona Wildcats point guard Kerr Kriisa.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Last season, Edwards averaged 14.5 points, 10.3 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 2.7 blocks per game and shot 59.2 percent from the field for Syracuse.

“It is a huge honor to be able to learn from and get to know not one but two legendary coaches,” Edwards said last April about the prospect of being mentored by Huggins (via Jonathan Givony of ESPN). “I'll take their knowledge about the game and life with me for the rest of my life.”