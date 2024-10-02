ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Virginia State will head south to face Oklahoma State in a compelling showdown on Saturday in Oklahoma. We're live from Boone Pickens Stadium, sharing our college football odds series and making a West Virginia-Oklahoma State prediction and pick.

West Virginia defeated Kansas 32-28 last weekend to improve their record to 2-2. Significantly, they overcame a tough fight from the Jayhawks and won this one.

Garrett Greene tossed for 295 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions while rushing 17 times for 87 yards and a score. Likewise, CJ Donaldson Jr. rushed only six times for 38 yards. Hudson Clement had seven receptions for 150 yards.

The Mountaineers had 23 first downs and went 7 for 13 on third-down conversions. Furthermore, West Virginia finished with 443 total yards. West Virginia also turned the ball over twice and allowed two sacks. Moreover, they forced two turnovers and generated three sacks.

Oklahoma State lost 42-20 to Kansas State last week. Sadly, it was a bad game, probably their worst so far. Things did not go well from start to finish.

Alan Bowman went 26 for 50 with 364 yards passing. Meanwhile, Ollie Gordon II rushed 15 times for 76 yards. De'zhaun Stribling had seven receptions for 157 yards and one touchdown. Additionally, Brennan Presley had six receptions for 70 yards, while Rashod Owens had four catches for 53 yards.

The Cowboys finished with 25 first downs, going 6 for 17 on third-down conversions. Substantially, they finished with 490 total yards. Oklahoma State also turned the ball over three times and forced one.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: West Virginia-Oklahoma State Odds

West Virginia: +3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +130

Oklahoma State: -3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -156

Over: 65.5 (-110)

Under: 65.5 (-110)

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

Time: 4 PM ET/1 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why West Virginia Could Cover The Spread/Win

West Virginia is having an up-and-down season. Their 2-2 mark puts them right at 500, and they can swing their season up or down, depending on how they do this weekend. Overall, their offense has shown some signs of positive results.

Greene has passed for 902 yards, seven touchdowns, and four intentions. Also, he has rushed 45 times for 209 yards and two touchdowns. Donaldson has been effective on the ground. So far, he has rushed 51 times for 284 yards and three touchdowns. Clement has been the best receiver. Ultimately, he has 14 catches for 231 yards and one touchdown. Ray has 12 receptions for 165 yards. However, he has not scored a touchdown yet. Kole Taylor has 11 catches for 133 yards. Furthermore, he has tallied two touchdowns. Rodney Gallagher III has been solid. He has two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown.

The defense does not have much going for it. Yet, two players stand out. T.J. Jackson has generated 10 solo tackles and 3.5 sacks. Meanwhile, Trey Lathan has added 11 solo tackles and one interception.

West Virginia will cover the spread if they can move the football consistently, starting with the running game. Then, they need the defense to make effective stops.

Why Oklahoma State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Oklahoma State has not met expectations. So far, they are 3-2 and not putting their best foot forward. But the Cowboys are still a threat. Moreover, some of their returning players keep producing.

Bowman has been amazing, passing for 1537 yards, 11 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Therefore, he has been the heart of this offense, but he could not do it without his excellent running back. Gordon has been great. Amazingly, he has rushed 88 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns. Expect him to keep humming while leading this offense.

The receiving core is also excellent. Significantly, Stribling has 27 receptions for 502 yards and three touchdowns. Presley has tallied 33 receptions for 289 yards and four scores. Likewise, Owens has added 18 receptions for 283 yards and two touchdowns.

The defense has some playmakers who can make a difference. Overall, four players have made the biggest contribution. Kendall Daniels has tallied 21 solo tackles and two sacks. Likewise, Obi Ezeibigno has tallied 11 solo tackles and two sacks. Nick Martin has added 25 solo tackles and one sack. Also, Troy Ruckner has tallied 34 solo tackles and one interception.

Oklahoma State will cover the spread if Bowman can find time to pass and Gordon can run the ball effectively. Then, the defense must make plays and force turnovers.

Final West Virginia-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick

West Virginia is 1-3 against the spread, while Oklahoma State is 2-3. Moreover, the Hokies are 0-1 against the spread on the road, while the Cowboys are 1-2 at home. Both teams are looking to pull themselves out of mediocrity to make a run at a Bowl game. Ultimately, it is easier to trust the Cowboys because they have the better talent. That is going to factor into this decision as I go with the Cowboys to cover the spread at home.

Final West Virginia-Oklahoma State Prediction & Pick: Oklahoma State -3.5 (+100)