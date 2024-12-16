ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The number one team in the nation hits the court as Tennessee hosts Western Carolina. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Western Carolina-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Western Carolina comes into the game at 3-6 on the year. They opened up 2-1, but with both wins over non-division one teams, beating an NCCAA team and an NAIA team. After losing three straight, they would get their first division one win, beating Bellarmine. They have since lost two straight. Meanwhile, Tennessee is 10-0, including a ranked win over Baylor. In their last game, they faced Illinois. The game was tight throughout, and Jordan Gainey hit a buzzer-beater to give Tennessee the win and avoid the upset on the road.

This will be the ninth meeting between these two schools. Tennessee is 7-1 against Western Carolina. The last loss was in 1993, but they have won four straight since, including their last meeting in 2012.

Here are the Western Carolina-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Western Carolina-Tennessee Odds

Western Carolina: +35.5 (-106)

Tennessee: -35.5 (-114)

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Carolina vs. Tennessee

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Why Western Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

Western Carolina is ranked 315th in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 346th in offensive efficiency and 219th in defensive efficiency. Western Carolina has been solid in the rebounding game, sitting 116th in the nation in rebounds per game. Further, they are 191st in opponent rebounds per game. They also shoot a lot of threes. Western Carolina is 21st in the nation in three-point attempts per game.

Ice Emery has led the team in scoring this year. He is scoring 12.0 points per game, while also leading the team in assists and steals. He has 2.0 assists per game and 1.1 steals per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Cord Stansberry. Stansberry is scoring 11.2 points per game while adding four rebounds, 1.9 assists, and a steal per game. Finally, CJ Hyland adds production as part of the rotation. He is scoring 5.9 points per game while adding 2.2 rebounds, and two assists per game this year.

In the frontcourt, Bernard Pelote leads the team in rebounds. He comes in with 7.4 rebounds per game while adding 9.6 points and 1,3 assists. He is joined by Marcus Kell. Kell is scoring 7.7 points per game, while also adding 4.3 rebounds per game this year.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee is ranked second in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 16th in offensive efficiency and first in defensive efficiency. Tennessee is one of the best defensive units in the nation. They are third in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting second in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, they are fifth in opponent rebounds per game while sitting ninth in opponent assist-to-turnover ratio.

Chaz Lanier leads the team in scoring this year. He comes into the game with 18.9 points per game, while adding 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He is joined in the backcourt by Jordan Gainey. Gainey is scoring 11.6 points per game, with 3.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.1 steals. Zakai Zeigler leads the team in assists this year. He has 7.4 assists per game this year, while also adding 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 steals. Finally, Jahmai Mashack has been solid on defense this year. He leads the team with 2.3 steals per game. Further, he scores 6.5 points and adds 4.4 rebounds plus 1.3 assists per game.

The frontcourt is home to Igor Milicic Jr., who leads the team in rebounding this year. He comes into the game with eight rebounds per game, while also adding 12.3 points and 2.2 assists. He is joined in the front court by Cade Phillips. Phillis is scoring seven points per game while adding 4.4 rebounds this year.

Final Western Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

The question in this game is not if Tennessee will win, but just by how much. One of the major factors will be the Tennesseee offense. The offense is not as good as the defense, but still scored 80.8 points per game, which is 49th in the nation. They are also 18th in effective field goal percentage. Western Carolina is 320th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 296th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Further, Western Carolina plays with a high tempo. Tennessee has scored well while playing at a slower pace and will have more chances to score due to the Western Carolina pace. Expect them to score over 90 points in this one, and combined with a dominant defense, cover the spread.

Final Western Carolina-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -35.5 (-114)