ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Western Kentucky-Grand Canyon prediction and pick. This is a part of the WAC/CUSA Challenge and Western Kentucky has been struggling, while Grand Canyon opened the year with a win.

Western Kentucky is 0-1 this season after losing a close game to Wichita State to open the year. Wichita State has played in the American Athletic Conference for a while. The big key for them this season is Babacar Faye. He led the way in scoring in that game, and Don McHenry also played well to start the season in their backcourt.

Grand Canyon is also undefeated after winning against Cal State Fullerton to start the season at 1-0. Grand Canyon has a lot of potential to be one of the best non-power conference team in all of college basketball. Tyon Grant-Foster is the best player for the Lopes, but he is not available due to injury, so expect more from JaKobe Coles and Ray Harrison. This team is loaded this season.

Here are the Western Kentucky-Grand Canyon College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Western Kentucky-Grand Canyon Odds

Western Kentucky: +12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +580

Grand Canyon: -12.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -880

Over: 160.5 (-110)

Under: 160.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Grand Canyon

Time: 5:00 pm ET/8:00 pm PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Western Kentucky was great on offense last season and was the best in Conference USA. They scored 80.2 points per game, had a field goal percentage of 46.6%, and had a three-point percentage of 34%. This season, three different Hilltoppers hit over double digits, with Babacar Faye leading at 28 points for the game. Then, Don McHenry and Braxton Bayless are tied for the lead in assists with four each to start the year. Babacar Faye and Don McHenry are the keys in this offense and will be if they have any chance of an upset against Grand Canyon and the massive amount of talent they have this season.

Western Kentucky's defense struggled last year. They allow 74.4 points per game, 41.5% from the field, and 31.8% from behind the arc. This season leads in rebounds per game at eight per game. Then, Julius Thedford led the way in blocks at two per game in their last game. Three different Western Kentucky players are tied for the team lead in steals after their first game at two with it being Khristian Lander, Don McHenry, and Braxton Bayless. The Hilltoppers must be huge on defense in this game against the Lopes and how many players they have that can go get buckets on offense.

Why Grand Canyon Will Cover The Spread/Win

Grand Canyon's offense was great last season. They scored 79.1 points per game, had a 46% field goal percentage, and a 33.6% three-point shooting percentage. Four Lopes hit over double digits in scoring, with JaKobe Coles leading at 26 points per game with Tyon Grant-Foster injured. Ray Harrison also leads the way in assists at four in their first game. The Lopes have a lot of potential on offense this season with all of the talent they have across their roster. They looked good in their first game, and it will be interesting to watch in this game against Western Kentucky where the tempo will be up across the board.

The Lopes' defense also struggled last season. They allowed 67 points per game, 40.3% from the field, and 32% from behind the arc. This season, JaKobe Coles was a monster down low. Then, he also led the way in blocks as the only player to hit one block per game. Then, four Lopes were tied for the lead in steals with JaKobe Coles and Ray Harrison being the two key names there. This is a big test for Lopes and their defense because of how much the Hilltoppers love to push the tempo on offense

Final Western Kentucky-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick

Western Kentucky has struggled this season already, while Grand Canyon looked good, but not great. Expect the Lopes to win and win easily in this game. They still don't have Tyon Grant-Foster yet, but the Hilltoppers do not have the talent to compete. The Lopes should win and cover easily in this game and make a statement at home.

Final Western Kentucky-Grand Canyon Prediction & Pick: Grand Canyon -12.5 (-110)