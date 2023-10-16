It is two of the top Conference USA teams facing off as Western Kentucky and Jacksonville State face off. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Western Kentucky- Jacksonville State prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

Western Kentucky enters the game at 4-2 on the season with a 2-0 conference record. First, they beat USF 41-24. They followed that up by scoring 52 points against Houston Christian and winning 52-22. Then, they faced Ohio State where they lost 63-10. Next was Troy, who played great defense all game long, as their running back Kimani Vidal scored twice to take the win for Troy and knock Western Kentucky. In conference play, it has been domination. They took care of Middle Tennessee 31-10, before taking out Louisiana Tech. Western Kentucky was up 35-7 at the half and would hold on to win 35-28.

Jacksonville State enters the game at 5-2 on the season. After a win over UTEP to start the season and move to 1-0 in conference play. After a win over Eastern Tennessee State, they would fall to Coastal Carolina. Still, Jacksonville State would rebound. They took out Eastern Michigan, and then Sam Houston and MTSU to move to 3-0 in conference play. Last week, it was Liberty, who would hand them their first conference loss of their year, losing 31-13.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Odds

Western Kentucky: -7 (-105)

Jacksonville State: +7 (-115)

Over: 60.5 (-110)

Under: 60.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Jacksonville State Week 8

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: FuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

The Hilltoppers are in the top 25 nationally in passing this year, while sitting in the top 50 in scoring this year. Austin Reed leads this Western Kentucky offense. For the season he has completed 151 of 247 passes this year. That was good for 1,663 yards and 14 touchdowns this year. According to PFF, he has 14 big-time throws. Further, he has just three interceptions this year and only nine turnover-worthy passes. He has also been protected well this year. Reed has been pressured 72 times but sacked just twice this season.

Western Kentucky does not have the best rushing attack, but it is scoring. Markese Stepp has scored twice this year, with 177 yards on the ground. Davion Ervin-Poindexter has also scored and so has Elijah Young. The most rushing touchdowns come from Austin Reed who has three of them on the ground this year.

Meanwhile, Western Kentucky has six different receivers over 100 yards receiving this year with another one sitting at 91 yards. All eight of their top receivers have at least one touchdown reception this year, while all but one of them has brought in 50 percent of their targets. Malachi Corley is the leader of the team. Corley has brought in 37 of 58 targets this year with 538 yards and five scores. He has been great after the catch with 390 yards after the catch this year. Meanwhile, Easton Messer has brought in 23 of 26 targets for 292 yards with three scores this year.

The pass rush has been solid this year, with 17 sacks this season. Still, it is not the line that has been doing the bulk of the pass rush. Kendrick Simpkins, the safety, has 16 pressures this year with five sacks to lead the team. Simpkins has also been solid in coverage, allowing just 74 yards in coverage this year. In the passing game, they have allowed nine touchdowns this year, but have seven interceptions on the season, but no player has more than one interception on the season.

Why Jacksonville State Will Cover The Spread

Jacksonville State is scoring well this year in wins. They have scored 28 points per game, but in the two losses they have scored under 20 in those two games. This offense is based on the running game. Malik Jackson is the stud of this offense. He has run for 579 yards this year on 105 attempts. That is good for 5.5 yards per carry, with almost three of those yards before first contact. The last game was the worst of his season though. He ran just six times for 19 yards last game. Last game it was Anwar Lewis who led the way. He has just 118 yards this year and has not scored.

The second leading rusher on the team is Logan Smothers, the quarterback. He has run for 293 yards this year with six touchdowns. He has fumbled four times this year, but overall been solid running the ball. Smothers has been okay at quarterback but not great. He has completed 57 of 104 yards for 634 yards and five touchdowns. Smothers does have two interceptions this year, with eight turnover-worthy passes this season.

In the receiving game, Perry Carter leads the way. He has brought in 19 off 33 targets this year, with two touchdowns. He has also been solid after the catch this year, with 161 yards after the catch this season. Still, he does have three drops this season.

Jacksonville State has been solid in run defense this year. Chris Hardie leads the way with 21 stops for offensive failures this year while having 26 tackles. His average depth of tack is just 2.2 yards beyond the line of scrimmage. Laletia Hale has 15 stops for offensive failures this year with an average depth of tackle of 2.6 yards. On the pass rush, Jacksonville State has been solid with 26 sacks this season. Kamari Stephens has four sacks this year, while Chris Hardie has three sacks and Curley Young has three as well. Jacksonville State has also forced ten interceptions this year, with Kekoura Tarnue leading the way with two of them.

Final Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick

Jacksonville State has been solid on defense this year, while also forcing plenty of takeaways. Western Kentucky has also been good with turnovers as well. They have a plus-eight turnover margin this year. Jacksonville State will slow down Western Kentucky. Still, Western Kentucky has been solid this season on offense. If Jacksonville State wants to show they are at the top of the conference with Liberty and Western Kentucky, they need to at least keep this one close. Meanwhile, Western Kentucky could be looking forward to their match with Liberty next week. The Jacksonville State defense will hold enough in this game to take the cover.

Final Western Kentucky-Jacksonville State Prediction & Pick: Jacksonville State +7 (-115)