Old Dominion looks for their second bowl win as they face Western Kentucky. It is time to continue our College Football odds series with a Famous Toastery Bowl Western Kentucky-Old Dominion prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Famous Toastery Bowl is being held this year in Charlotte, North Carolina. Normally known as the Bahamas Bowl, the game has moved this year due to renovations being done to Thomas Robinson Stadium. It is also, historically, the first game of bowl season, but changed spots this year with the venue change. Western Kentucky is playing in this game for the third time. They have won the previous two trips to this bowl game, winning in the Bahamas in 2014 and 2015. This year they come into the game sitting at just 7-5. Western Kentucky was a favorite to play for the CUSA conference title game but finished fourth in the conference. They fell to Liberty, Jacksonville State, and New Mexico State all in conference play.

Meanwhile, Old Dominion has also won this game before. They played in this game as a member of Conference USA back in 2016. It was their first-ever bowl win as they defeated Eastern Michigan. They enter the game at 6-6 on the year. After starting 4-3 on the season, they lost three straight games and were in danger of missing a bowl game. Then, they beat Georgia Southern on the road by three points, and then defeated Georgia State at home by one, securing a bowl birth in the process.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Famous Toastery Bowl Odds: Western Kentucky-Old Dominion Odds

Western Kentucky: +2.5 (-105)

Old Dominion: -2.5 (-115)

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion

Time: 2:30 PM ET/ 11:30 AM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Western Kentucky Will Cover The Spread

The Western Kentucky offense ranks 57th in the nation in points per game this year, scoring 27.8 points per game on the season. They also sit 55th in yards per game. It is the passing offense that does most of the work. They sit 20th in passing yards per game while sitting seventh in pass attempts per game this year. Austin Reed leads the offense this year, on the year he has completed 290 of 471 passes for 3,339 yards and 31 scores. Reed also has 20 big-time throws according to PFF. Still, he has had some ball security issues. He has 11 interceptions and 19 turnover-worthy passes this year. Reed went through a stretch of seven straight games throwing interceptions until last time out.

The run offense is not as effective though. Western Kentucky ranks 110th in the nation in rushing yards per game. The run game is led by Elijah Young. He has 470 yards this year and three scores on 97 carries. Meanwhile, Markese Stepp comes in with 307 yards and three scores as well, and Davion Ervin-Poindexter has 205 yards and a score. Still, this is not the most effective run game, as the leader in rushing touchdowns this year is Austin Red with four.

The receiving game is led by Malachi Corley. He has 959 yards on the year with 75 receptions. Corley has also scored 11 times this season. He has been a boom-or-bust receiver this year. Corley has just five contested catches out of 17, six drops has fumbled twice, and allowed three interceptions. Meanwhile, he has 648 yards after the catch, averages over 12 yards per catch, and has 40 first-down receptions.

The defnese has not been a strong point this year. Western Kentucky sits 77th in the nation in points allowed per game while sitting 114th in yards allowed per game. They are 122nd against the rush while sitting 87th against the pass. Upton Stout has been a solid defensive player for Western Kentucky from his Safety position. He played in just seven games but has a sack, 14 stops for offensive failures in the run game, an interception, three pass breaks ups, and has not allowed a touchdown.

Why Old Dominion Will Cover The Spread

The Old Dominion offense sits 79th in the nation in points per game, while sitting 87th in yards per game this year. They are 52nd in the run game while sitting 101st in the passing game. Grant Wilson leads the passing attack for ODU. He has 165 completions of 292 attempts this year for 2,035 yards and 16 scores. He also has thrown just seven interceptions and only two of them in the last seven games. Further, He has just eight turnover-worthy throws and just three of them in the last seven weeks. Wilson has thrown a touchdown in each of the last six games as well.

In the running game, Kadarius Calloway is the leader in the rushing game this year, with 590 yards this year and four scores. He has played in just eight games but has been solid with 7.6 yards per carry this year. Keshawn Wicks is second on the team in rushing this year, with 552 yards this year and four touchdowns. Wilson is third on the team in rushing with 459 yards and two scores.

The receiving game is led by Reymello Murphy, who leads with 495 yards this year and three scores. Meanwhile, three other receivers come in with over 350 yards this year. Kelby Williams has 430 yards this year and two scores. Javon Harvey has 391 yards and four scores, but he has entered the transfer portal and will not play in this game. Finally, Isiah Paige comes in with 384 yards and a score.

On defense, Old Dominion is 69th in the nation in points allowed per game, while sitting 82nd in the nation in yards allowed per game. They have struggled against the pass, sitting 103rd in the nation, but sitting 54th in the nation against the run. They are led by Jason Henderson. The linebacker comes in with six sacks and 23 quarterback pressures. Meanwhile, he has 62 stips for offensive failure in the run game and two forced fumbles. Further, in the passing game, he has allowed just one touchdown.

Final Western Kentucky-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick

One of the major concerns for Western Kentucky is their offensive line. There of their starters have entered the transfer portal, meaning backups will be playing at left guard, center, and right tackle. Further, they were hurt by two of their best defenders also leaving the program. Old Dominion did lose their best safety and a solid wide receiver, but overall, has a much lesser impact. While Western Kentucky is the better team overall, Old Dominion has more players in place to make a difference. The offensive linemen missing in this game will make a difference as Old Dominion covers with ease.

Final Western Kentucky-Old Dominion Prediction & Pick: Old Dominion -2.5 (-115)