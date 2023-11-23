The Writers Guild of America (WGA) has called out Amazon Studios for failing to reconvene some of its writers' rooms.

The Writers Guild of America has accused Amazon MGM Studios (formerly Amazon Studios) of violating the terms of the contract agreed on which ended the 148-day writers' strike, Deadline reported citing The Ankler.

The WGA said that Amazon hasn't called back the writers for certain shows that were already in progress before the work stoppage during the strike.

The guild provided a statement to Deadline which said, “WGAW has notified Amazon Studios that their failure to recommence a number of writing rooms after the strike is a violation of the Strike Termination Agreement (STA) between the WGA and AMPTP and Article 7 of the MBA. Studios are obligated to return writers to work ‘upon termination of the strike,’ and writers’ Personal Services Agreements were extended for a period equal to the portion of the contract term that elapsed during the strike. The Guild will bring legal action against Amazon and any other studio that violates the STA to recover compensation, interest on late payments, and benefit contributions due as a result of the delay.”

The shows affected by this were not named. Amazon hasn't commented either on why these shows have not reassembled their writing rooms.

However, these writers who have remained unpaid are still under Amazon Studios' contract. As such, they can't look for other work as writers.

Prime Video recently canceled three of its series: The Horror of Dolores Roach, Harlan Coben's Shelter and With Love. Amazon hasn't said why they canceled these shows, but most studios have been re-evaluating their line-ups after the strikes ended.