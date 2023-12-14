Will Shedeur Sanders be a first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft? Here's how one more season playing for Colorado football will help him improve.

When Shedeur Sanders arrived in Boulder with his dad Deion, it was his last name that carried the weight of his fame. But soon, people were quick to find out that Shedeur could carry the Sanders name all on his own.

Coming from Jackson State, Sanders lit up the ranks of the FCS schools that the Tigers faced. He amassed 6,963 passing yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. But no one knew how that would translate once he was in a Power-5 program, transferring to the Colorado football team in the Pac-12 conference.

Shedeur and the Buffaloes quickly became the talk of the sporting world, thanks not only to their polarizing head coach but also because they shocked everyone by winning their first three games. Even though the Buffaloes would only win one more game the entire season, it was clear that Shedeur was indeed the real deal, and Colorado's faults weren't on him.

The junior quarterback put up close to his usual numbers coming into the Pac-12 in his first season, throwing for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns, and just three interceptions, the least amount he's thrown in his career. Of course, that kind of production, along with his grade level, had many thinking he could join what is set to be a large quarterback class in the 2024 NFL Draft. However, it looks as if Shedeur will be returning to Colorado next season, with the Buffaloes set to rejoin the Big 12 conference.

With new challenges ahead not only for Colorado football but for Shedeur as well, he will be looking to have his most productive season yet, with aspirations set on the 2024 NFL Draft. Let's look at how the Buffaloes' quarterback can improve in 2024.

What Shedeur Sanders does best

Firstly, let's acknowledge what Shedeur is good at. Accuracy is a hallmark of his game, which is evident in his ability to hit deep receivers and fit the ball into tight windows. Despite facing the challenge of often crucial drops from his receiving corps, he maintained an impressive 69.3 completion percentage. Also, his poise under pressure and decision-making—as is evident from his only three interceptions—points to maturity and experience, not to mention keen football knowledge.

Shedeur is also a playmaker, extending plays (sometimes too long… we'll get there) when things start breaking down around him. His knack for thriving in chaotic, broken-down situations reflects a “backyard football” mindset, simply taking what is given to him in the moment. Moreover, he has that clutch factor to him that any NFL scout will salivate over, as he consistently rises to the occasion, showcasing his ability to make impactful plays, especially in the red zone.

How Shedeur Sanders can improve for the 2025 NFL Draft

Arguably the most significant area for improvement is Shedeur's approach to ball security. As impressive as he was not throwing to the other team, he did cough up the ball five times this season, with two of those lost, and has accounted for 13 total fumbles in his career, with seven lost in total, according to Fox Sports stats. Most of that is due to his lack of pocket awareness. Some of that is likely from his over-confidence in the pocket, where he finds himself holding onto the ball too long attempting to make a play.

We'll never know if Shedeur would have been a first-round selection in the 2024 NFL Draft with his returning to Colorado next season. But with another year facing Power-5 competition with what looks to be a much-improved offensive line through portal acquisitions, Shedeur very well could be a high first-rounder in the 2025 NFL Draft.