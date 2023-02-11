Tattoos are one way of expressing yourself. They can signify a player’s history, values, and many more. And in the NFL, there are a handful of athletes that have used their body as a work of art. While others sit in the tattoo chair to kill time in the offseason, others simply want to immortalize a certain event, person, or symbol on their bodies.

Although players are free to put ink on their bodies, it is interesting to know how players looked before they received one. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at what famous tattooed NFL players looked like when they had none.

Aaron Hernandez

According to reports, the late Aaron Hernandez started getting tattoos as early as his high school days. His tattoos have pointed to his father with quotes from the man himself imprinted on his skin. And by college, his body was filled with tattoos.

While he did get tattoos as early as high school, there were still some pics of him in Bristol Central High School where he didn’t show any visible ones. Around this time, it was already obvious that Hernandez looked like he belonged on the football field, away from the abuse and issues he experienced in his life.

Colin Kaepernick

We all know how talented Colin Kaepernick can be when he is on the NFL field. Apart from his talents, Kaepernick also boasts of some interesting tattoos, including one regarding money as being evil.

The last picture of Kaepernick seen without tattoos was during his early high school days at John H. Pitman High School. Even without the tattoos, Kaepernick looked like he was ready to face the cold world and succeed in it.

Jason Babin

Jason Babin may receive a lot of dislike from Philadelphia Eagles fans. Furthermore, some may even agree that he boasts one of the more terrible tattoos in the league.

It is agreeable that Babin did look better without ink. During his high school days at Paw Paw, Babin was a multisport athlete.

Rey Maualuga

Given that he is of Samoan descent, Maualuga is simply proud to show it off. Apart from having a talented skillset, those tattoos certainly send a powerful message as well.

But before getting some tattoos, Maualuga already looked like he had the potential to be a solid run defender.

Vernon Davis

While his body is a work of art, Vernon Davis’ NFL career can be said the same. Davis made a huge impact as a tight end during this 14-year career in the NFL.

But before even his body was showered with ink, you can already tell his body had the physical tools to succeed in the NFL as early as his days at University of Maryland.

Brandon Marshall

During his college days at Mercer University, Brandon Marshall had yet to have a tattoo. However, he already showed glimpses of his talent by breaking the school record for receiving yards in a game.

Marshall would eventually go on to get some sleeves, get selected to two All-Pro teams, and make six Pro Bowl appearances.

Kwon Alexander

Kwon Alexander was a coveted prospect in 2011 as top college football programs were trying to recruit him. At this time, the young Alexander was filled with youth and had yet to get some ink.

As we all know, that changed when he studied at Loyola State University and in the NFL. In fact, the back of his body can be described as a masterpiece. According to Alexander, it was a tribute to his late little brother.

Chris Long

Chris Long is a great guy with a great number of tattoos. In 11 years, he had stopovers in St. Louis and New England, before finding a home in Philadelphia. His tattoos pertained to his son and wife. Moreover, they also signify how tough it is to keep a job in the NFL. It’s worth noting that he also has a tattoo of linebackers coach Ken Flajole after losing a bet and winning Super Bowl 52.

Although he is covered in tattoos now, the two-time Super Bowl champion was spotless when he entered the league.

DeSean Jackson

As a wide receiver, DeSean Jackson is insanely fast. While he has spent a good time making an impact on the field, pretty sure he also invested a lot of time sitting on a tattoo chair.

During his days with Long Beach Poly, Jackson had yet to get a tattoo. However, he was already making a name for himself in the school’s record books.

Odell Beckham Jr.

OBJ is one of the best wide receivers today. He is a Super Bowl champion and has three Pro Bowl appearances to his name. He also has at least 86 different tattoos in his body.

However, that wasn’t always the case. Back in his high school days at Isidore Newman High School, OBJ didn’t sport any visible tattoos. As a senior, he caught 50 for 1,010 yards and tallied 19 touchdowns.