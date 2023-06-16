Jason Segel deals with the trials and tribulations of life how you would imagine a comedy star would: through laughter. In Variety's Actors on Actors series, the How I Met Your Mother star spoke with Ali Wong about his career, humor, and the Kobe Bryant interview that changed his career, per People.

“Comedy found me first and I turned out to be good at it,” he said. “I’ve been through some tough stuff in my life, and I laughed my way through it. Some of the funniest moments were the times I was the most miserable, weirdly enough. I just take the view that that's what life is.”

Jason Segel is starring in Apple TV+ show Shrinking, a more serious role. His role requires a great amount of grief. “It was just trying to think of this idea that I think is kind of universal, beyond just losing a loved one,” he explains. “We filmed right after the pandemic. Everything was so weird. Culturally, we couldn’t quite name it, but we all had this sense that something was taken from us that we’ll never get back.”

Looking back on his career, he told Wong, “I wish I had zigged where I zagged.”

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

He was really unhappy during the final seasons of How I Met Your Mother, which ran for nine seasons. Segel said that “things were firing in both movies and TV, and everyone was telling me how well it was going… and I was really unhappy.”

What changed his career path was an interview between Kobe Bryant and Michael Jackson.

“Michael invited Kobe to Neverland Ranch when Kobe was a rookie and gave him all this advice. And one of the pieces of advice he gave Kobe was when you’re around someone you admire, don’t be a fan. And ask them every question that you think will be helpful to you on your journey.”