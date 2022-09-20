What Markieff Morris can bring to the Nets this season

Markieff Morris came to the Brooklyn Nets on a one-year, non-guaranteed contract. On the surface, this may seem like a relatively insignificant signing. However, a recent report said ownership played a role in what the team deemed an important acquisition.

According to Marc Stein, the Nets considered signing Morris “sufficiently significant” to the point where owner Joe Tsai made a personal recruiting pitch to the 33-year-old.

“The Nets were desperate to add a veteran who could command the respect of stars Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving,” Stein said. “They believe Morris has the gravitas to speak up when necessary like he did in Los Angeles alongside (LeBron) James and (Anthony) Davis.”

Markieff Morris won a championship with James and Davis in 2019-20, playing a key role in Los Angeles’ 21-game playoff run. The Philly native played just 17 games for Miami last season after injuring his neck in a scuffle with Nikola Jokic. He now steps into a precarious situation in Brooklyn following a drama-filled offseason surrounding Durant and Irving.

Among Morris’ most important attributes is the physicality he brings to the court and the attitude he brings to a locker room. Tsai and Marks appear to value his strong veteran presence on a team filled with star personalities.

Brooklynnnn!! — Keef Morris (@Keefmorris) August 30, 2022

On the floor, that strong attitude and physicality can be seen in Morris’ defense and rebounding, two areas where the Nets need to improve from last season. With his athleticism on the decline, the 33-year-old’s time guarding wings is nearing an end. He is expected to fill a small-ball five role with the Nets, similar to that of Jeff Green and Blake Griffin in recent seasons. His strong 245-pound frame should assist him in defending centers and bigger forwards down low.

Offensively, a stretch big who can open the floor for Ben Simmons is an important need for the Nets. Morris is a respectable shooter at 34.1 percent from three for his career. The former first-round pick shot 42.0 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per game during the Lakers’ bubble championship run. But he has struggled from behind the arch since, and his ability to recapture that production alongside Simmons is something to monitor in Brooklyn.

Aside from his three-point shooting, Markieff Morris has a nice touch in the mid-range that made him effective as a pick and roll screener with Miami. 34.2 percent of his shots last season came between 10 feet and the three-point line, with the big man converting at a 51.3 percent clip.

Morris is also an above-average passer in the frontcourt, showing a sound understanding of when to hit the open man off defensive rotations. Having Irving and Durant as pick and roll handlers should frequently leave him open in the short-roll to find cutters or spot-up shooters.

The Kansas product has a tendency to revert to iso-ball in the post. He is not likely to see many of those opportunities in Brooklyn given the team’s lineup of scorers. Understanding his role at the five will be an important aspect of Morris’ fit with the Nets. However, given Tsai’s personal recruiting pitch, Morris should come in with a clear outline of the team’s expectations both on the court and in the locker room.

Brooklyn will look for the veteran to add a strong team-first attitude to the dynamic. If he can do so while shooting respectably from three, defending the post, and rebounding, Markieff Morris could make a substantial impact in a win-now season for the Nets.