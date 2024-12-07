While Travis Kelce is fond of Taylor Swift, he is speaking his truth on what he thinks about her movie selections.

On a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast hosted by Travis and Jason Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end spoke about his girlfriend's favorite movie. The conversation began when Kylie Kelce, Jason's wife, suggested that the brothers watch the film Love, Actually for their podcast's film club.

“Yeah, don’t f***ing torture me; torture your husband,” Travis jokingly responded to the suggestion. “I’m an innocent bystander here, Ky.”

“I think we can both probably agree we’re not doing Love Actually,” Jason said laughing confirming their decision.

Swift declared that Love, Actually, starring Hugh Grant and Emma Thompson, was a holiday favorite of hers to Teen Vogue back in 2014.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Holiday Plans

Swift and Travis have been dating for over a year now and have celebrated both Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's together. This year's Thanksgiving was the first time they spent it together, as the previous year's scheduling conflicts resulted in the couple celebrating the holiday separately. Travis stayed back in Kansas City because of football, and Taylor had to stay in South America as she performed during her Eras Tour.

This year, Swift hosted her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, at her home in Nashville, as well as Travis Kelce and his parents. Jason Kelce, Travis' older brother, also joined the festivities along with his wife, Kylie Kelce, and their three daughters. The couple announced that they were expecting a fourth baby girl last month.

“Taylor and Travis had a great Thanksgiving together with their families,” a source told PEOPLE of Swift and Kelce's plans.

“Taylor and her family were excited to host the Kelces this year,” the source added. “[Travis' brother] Jason was there with his family and kids too. It was very festive and special.”

As for Christmas, the families plan on spending the holiday again together. Since the couple began dating, their families have been getting to know each other.

“It’s still really, really new, and I really appreciate it,” Donna Kelce told Entertainment Tonight in September. “Wonderful people, very down-to-earth, very Midwestern. Ohio and Pennsylvania are right next to each other, so we kind of understand each other, so it’s really kind of nice. It feels like home.”

“Both of their families love them as a couple and Taylor has become even more close with Travis’ mom,” a source told Us Weekly in March. “Taylor has really been integrated into the family.”