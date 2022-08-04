What we know so far about the Jake Gyllenhaal-led Road House reboot

Out of nowhere, news of a Road House reboot being given the green light was confirmed and no other than Jake Gyllenhaal playing the lead role. The Donnie Darko and Brokeback Mountain star is set to headline the said project, a part originally played by Patrick Swayze in the original 1989 film. Although the go signal is already out there for this movie, there is little detail for fans to speculate on at this point in time. Even if that’s the case, we take a look below at the available info on this upcoming film.

What we so far about the Road House reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal

Amazon Prime Video’s announcement

Just this week, Amazon Prime Video confirmed that a Road House reboot will come out and they’ve prepared a cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal. Their take on the 1989 cult classic starring Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliot, and Ben Gazzara will aim to build on the original and modernize it for today’s audience.

A ‘ROAD HOUSE’ remake, starring Jake Gyllenhaal and directed by Doug Liman, is in the works at Amazon. Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Lukas Gage and Arturo Castro will also star in the film. pic.twitter.com/EikJ0m0cNz — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 2, 2022

At this point in time, the streaming service hasn’t indicated when Road House will come out on its platform. What is likely, though, is that the new version won’t come out until 2023 and it’ll be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, along with their other original projects.

Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios, said in a statement that Road House is a homerun for the streaming service as it is not only a nod to the fans of the original film, but it is also a big, fun, broad audience movie.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with Joel (Silver), Doug (Liman), and this great cast led by Jake Gyllenhaal, and for them to come together to reimagine the classic MGM film as an action-packed adventure for our global audience,” Salke added.

The Road House reboot cast

As mentioned earlier, Jake Gyllenhaal is set to take the lead role for the upcoming Road House film on Amazon Prime Video. Along with him are Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchoir, Lukas Gage, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, and Connor McGregor, who’ll be making his acting debut in this film.

Conor McGregor will have a leading role in the new "Road House" remakehttps://t.co/ej6r5gZiuf — ClutchPoints Entertainment (@ClutchpointsEnt) August 3, 2022

They are joined by B.K. Cannon, Dominique Columbus, Arturo Castro, and Beau Knapp. At this point in time, there are no details on who they will portray in the film as character details aren’t disclosed yet. What is known, though, is that Doug Liman is set to direct the reboot with Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry writing the script and Joel Silver producing.

In a press release, Liman said that he is thrilled to put his own spin on the Road House legacy and he can’t wait to show what he and Jake are going to do with this iconic role. Silver added that he and Doug are ready to bring everything to this movie.

Plot details

In the original film, Patrick Swayze played James Dalton, a bouncer working for a bar in Missouri. In the course of the story, he gets the ire of Brad Wesley, a corrupt businessman portrayed by Gazzara. The 1989 cult classic had moderate success at the box office when it raked $30 million against its budget of $15 million at that time. Since then, Road House would go on to become among Swayze’s most beloved roles.

A remake of the classic 1989 action film 'Road House' has been greenlit at #AmazonPrimeVideo Starring #JakeGyllenhaal & to be directed by 'The Bourne Identity' director #DougLiman The parent film starred Patrick Swayze in the lead role! pic.twitter.com/r63NP26MZn — BINGED (@Binged_) August 2, 2022

In the upcoming remake, Gyllenhaal would be a former UFC fighter who becomes a bouncer at a roadhouse in Florida. The studio adds that he soon discovers that not everything is what it seems in the tropical paradise in the place it’s set in.

With no word yet on the actual release date or more concrete details about the story, it’s going to be a while before the Road House reboot is going to hit Amazon Prime Video. Nevertheless, this one with Jake Gyllenhaal at the lead will do its best to give justice to the original.