Last night we had a great night of fights at UFC Charlotte as we saw two heavyweight contenders throw down in the main event in a fight between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida. Rozenstruik put on 20+ lbs in hopes of being able to defend the takedowns of Almeida easier but unfortunately, it did not help.

Almeida put on an absolute grappling clinic against Rozenstruik. Rozenstruik was able to fend off a takedown well early in the first round but once Almeida was able to wrap on those legs, he fell like a tree in the forest. Once this fight hit the mat it was clear who was the better grappler as Almeida effortlessly worked his way from half guard to full mount to the rear-naked choke finish when Rozenstruik gave up his back.

Another day, another submission win for Jailton Almeida pic.twitter.com/qDEugtKtXD — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) May 13, 2023

Rozenstruik took one of the hardest fights he could take in the heavyweight division and now will be looking to get back on track in his next matchup. Let’s see what could possibly be next for Rozenstruik.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Derrick Lewis

This will be a fight fans delight for however long it will last. Rozenstruik and Derrick Lewis are the heaviest hitters in the heavyweight division and by pairing them up together you are expecting a finish one way or the other.

Both fighters are susceptible be taken down and tend to be a lot slower than their opponents so pitting them against one another will make for an evenly-matched fight and one the fight fans would get excited about.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura

This would be a fight that was supposed to happen two other times but both times the fight was called out. The third time hopefully would be the charm as these two top-ranked heavyweights collide in the octagon. Tybura is a longtime contender in the heavyweight division and a fight with Rozenstruik would just make sense at the current state of their careers.

This is all predicated on if Marcin Tybura loses his next fight against Tom Aspinall of course. If he were to win that fight it only makes sense for Tybura to fight up in the rankings. Regardless, Tybura and Rozenstruik would be a great stylistic matchup between two contenders trying to take that next step to a potential title shot.

Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Blagoy Ivanov

This may not be the most exciting heavyweight matchup to watch but it definitely is the fight that makes sense on both sides. Blagoy Ivanov just recently lost to Marcin Tybura and will be looking to get back into the winning column and going up against Ronzenstruik who is 1-3 in his last four fights makes a lot of sense.

Also neither one of those two will be shooting any type of takedown which would make it an evenly-matched striking affair on the feet. Ivanov has the durability to go toe-to-toe with Rozenstruik which should make it a fun striking affair for both fighters.