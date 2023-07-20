Brace for impact — negotiations between Wheel of Fortune host Vanna White is getting ready for “ugly' contract negotiations with Sony.

TMZ is reporting that White is looking for a new Wheel of Fortune deal. However, she had previously negotiated for the celebrity version — not the syndicated show. Add to that, Sony is not receptive to her demands.

Bryan Freedman, White's lawyer, was the one who negotiated her original Celebrity Wheel of Fortune deal. The negotiations for the syndicated show are on hold given the WGA writers' strike, but TMZ notes that the two parties are “far apart.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

According to TMZ's report, Freedman told Sony that White wanted “50%” of what Pat Sajak was making for Celebrity Wheel of Fortune. Sources say he makes north of $400,000 an episode while White had to settle for $100,000 an episode. Even then, that $100k/episode was a “meaningful bump” to her salary from her previous contract.

Supposedly, part of the issue on Sony's part is that they believe they paid Sajak too much and have set a dangerous precedent for themselves. One source close to White said, “It's gonna get ugly if they [Sony] don't get more serious.”

Vanna White has been a staple of Wheel of Fortune since 1982. It is insane to think that someone associated with the show for as long as White has been going through such tough negotiations. In 2023, White competed on an episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, which is just the beginning of this conflict. Once the WGA strike settles down, expect a new deal to be reached.