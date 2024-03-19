Good news Anyone But You fans. The hilarious romantic comedy is set to be available on Netflix soon.
Variety reports that the Sydney Sweeny and Glen Powell film will be available on the streaming platform on April 23.
According to Rotten Tomatoes, the film has been a success, grossing $88.1 million domestically and $200 million globally. Considering its $25 million budget, that's not too shabby.
About Anyone But You
In case you don't know, the movie is about Bea (Sweeney) and Ben (Powell), who seem like the perfect couple. However, something transpires after an incredible first date that turns their attraction to ice cold. It remains that way until they both find themselves at a destination wedding in Australia, where they pretend to be a couple to make their exes jealous. Of course, as they do this, their romance begins to blossom.
The movie was so much fun to make that they're looking to make a sequel. We reported on this a while back, and she spoke to PEOPLE all about it.
Sweeney said, “We're [her and Powell] dreaming up a bunch of different ideas. We haven't really solidified what we want to do yet, but we're just dreaming up a bunch of different things and seeing what clicks best.”
About the film's success, she told Variety, “I get chills just talking about it. We are all so beyond grateful and ecstatic that it has been loved to the degree that it has been loved.”
She added, “Seeing people shut off the outside world and feel all the emotions we wanted them to feel while we were making it, then leave the theater singing and dancing and wanting to fall in love — that is what the movie theatergoing experience is supposed to ignite inside you.”
‘ANYONE BUT YOU’ starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell will begin streaming on Netflix on April 23. pic.twitter.com/tnYJzOZHZd
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) March 19, 2024
Hopefully, those emotions will translate from the big screen to streaming. Be sure to check out Anyone But You on Netflix, as it arrives on April 23.