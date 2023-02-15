Just in time for 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, the NBA, KidSuper and Fanatics have teamed up for a special collection of licensed products: NBA & KidSuper Studios by Fanatics.

KidSuper is a renowned streetwear brand and creative studio. This line features a unique artistic spin on replica jerseys and shorts, including original artwork from KidSuper founder Colm Dillane that honors the culture of all 30 NBA teams.

Here’s the Golden State Warriors version of the jersey, featuring the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco skyline.

These jerseys are on sale for $199.99 and are available for all 30 teams.

If you want to complete the ensemble or just purchase the shorts version of this colorful collection, you can get those for $149.99.

Founded in 2012, KidSuper has grown over the years into one of the more popular streetwear brands that has been worn by numerous celebrities. Dillane got his start selling T-shirts in high school under the name BOTS: Brick Oven T-Shirts. In college, he turned his NYU dorm room into a makeshift storefront to sell KidSuper product. When the school threatened to kick him out, he found a new spot in Brooklyn and has kept KidSuper operations there ever since.

Dillane made his Paris Fashion Week debut in 2019, and it was just recently announced that he will be a guest designer for Louis Vuitton’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Now, he also has this special NBA & KidSuper Studios by Fanatics collection to his name as he continues his rise.

Be sure to go get your NBA & KidSuper Studios by Fanatics gear while supplies last!