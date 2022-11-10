By Enzo Flojo · 21 min read

The NBA has released creative and distinctive uniforms for each franchise in recent years known as City Edition jerseys. These are intended to symbolize a unique and important aspect of each franchise’s city. Some have fared better than others, and Nike is back this season with its 2022-23 City Edition jerseys. Here we will take a look at each available City Edition uniform and show you where you can buy the one for your favorite team.

Keep in mind that not every single NBA club will wear City Edition jerseys this season, as the Utah Jazz will not have City Edition kits.

As always, some jerseys are straight fire, while others should be placed in the closet and never seen again. What distinguishes the greatest and worst jerseys? It’s the result of a fresh, innovative idea and execution. There are a few that are well-executed but bear little resemblance to previous entries. There are sometimes brilliant concepts that are poorly executed. We appreciate those that convey a compelling tale or have a strong connection to the city or fans. We especially appreciate it when the outfits include meaningful and are one-of-a-kind features.

Here we will look at each of the 2022-23 City Edition jerseys and where you can buy the one of your favorite NBA team.

Atlanta Hawks

In comparison to last year’s bright yellow 404 outfits, the 2022-23 Hawks City Edition jerseys are a bit more muted. This is a fresh spin on the ATL’s classic Peachtree uniform. It pays homage to Georgia, “The Peach State,” while reinforcing the Hawks’ credo of being “True to Atlanta.”

Boston Celtics

The 2022-23 Celtics City Edition jersey pays tribute to legend Bill Russell and the Celtics’ “Golden Era,” an unrivaled run of 11 titles in 13 years. Eleven gold diamond emblems run along both sides of the uniform. These represent the amount of NBA titles Russell earned with the Celtics. The diamonds are set against black trim that features the famous Celtics parquet floor design.

Brooklyn Nets

The 2022-2023 Nets City Edition jersey honors artist Jean-Michel Basquiat, who was born in Brooklyn. It’s also a nod to the team’s 2020 City Edition, which had the same design in black with white text. The new uniform has black writing with a multi-colored accent along the side that says “BKLYN NETS.” It’s one of the quirkier ones, for sure.

Charlotte Hornets

If you don’t think Charlotte has culture, it’s because you don’t know the culture. 𝙏𝙝𝙚𝙧𝙚 𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙤𝙡𝙙 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙨𝙚 𝙨𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙩𝙨.https://t.co/VP8rUnIEN0 | @LendingTreepic.twitter.com/SYYxAMJQiE — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) November 10, 2022

The mint, gold, and granite color pattern of the Hornets’ 2022-23 City Edition uniform honors Charlotte’s heritage. The city was the site of the first U.S. Branch Mint and the early 1800s Carolina Gold Rush. Most significantly, “CLT” appears for the first time on a Hornets jersey, representing the well-known acronym used across Charlotte, including as the airport code. We always love those alternate codes to rep the cities. Nice touch.

Chicago Bulls

The Bulls’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey pays homage to the Chicago Municipal “Y” insignia, which was created in 1917. The Municipal “Y” is portrayed in several components of the uniform. The most noticeable aspect is on the sides of the uniform, with two sets of five lines extending downwards and branching out at the shorts. The five lines on the court symbolize the players for each team. The “Y” is also woven into the uniform’s printed design. It’s a sharp and sleek look.

Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers’ 2022-23 City Edition uniform is inspired by the physical characteristics of Northeast Ohio. It has Cleveland’s iconic nickname, “The Land,” emblazoned on the chest and is evocative of historic Cleveland Cavaliers logos from the 1980s. The blue ball reflects the bright shores of Lake Erie, while the tiered brown tones are inspired by the area’s rich soil. We also love that the phrase “For the Love of the Land” appears above the jocktag.

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavs go retro with their 2022-23 City Edition jersey. They graphically reverse the clock to the late 1970s and early 1980s. The uniform carries a nostalgic, retro-chic design with current, fashion-forward stylings. It integrates the team’s historical color palette with an inline groovy wordmark. If retro is your style, you should like this.

Denver Nuggets

The Nuggets’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey is inspired by the city’s architecture. It has a distinctive trim running around the collar and trademark faded blue piping along the edges of the jersey. We like how a traditional city skyline patch completes the look. However, we’re not feeling the all-too-clean white background. It feels like a lot of empty space.

Detroit Pistons

The 2022-23 Pistons City Edition jersey was created in collaboration with Pistons Creative Director of Innovation Big Sean. It pays homage to Saint Cecilia’s or “The Saint,” a historic gymnasium in the center of Detroit where many luminaries have played basketball. The distinctively green color is for the walls of Saint Cecilia’s Gym. In addition, the jersey has three stars over the chest to represent the Pistons’ three NBA championships, and the jersey jock tagline reads, “Where stars are produced, not born.” Thre green reminds us too much of Boston, but we really love those other little details.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey celebrates the Bay Area’s “Warrior Women,” who have contributed to the team and city’s success. The design is dominated by black and gold. Fans should like the rose taking center stage in the chest plate emblem. The faded rose design around the waistline, however, might take some getting used to.

Houston Rockets

We love the retro Rockets jerseys, but the 2022-23 Rockets City Edition jersey just looks too much like the Yao Ming-Steve Francis era ones. Yes, that was deliberate on Nike’s part, but we feel it just doesn’t add much character to the team’s collection of kits. Iconic? Sure, but it also feels like a very safe, if not lazy, choice.

Indiana Pacers

Now, this is a bold one. The Pacers’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey carries the theme “Built for Basketball” and honors the Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The nearly-black Pitch Blue base clearly stands out from past jerseys. The gold truss that runs across the chest and down the legs of the shorts is also distinct, and it works. The jock tag with “We Grow Basketball Here” harkens back to the image of Indiana as a breeding ground of hoopsters. This one is solid.

Los Angeles Clippers

The Clippers’ 2022-23 City Edition uniform is mostly muted but carries some interesting details. It honors the team’s ties to South LA, with design features representing the famed Drew League. The vibrant mosaic pattern on the chest clearly stands out in a good way, and it combines traditional Clippers and Drew League fonts. We do like the jocktag, “No Excuses, Just Produce.”

Los Angeles Lakers

We’re not sure if this belongs to the right California team. It’s like the Lakers borrowed the Sacramento Kings’ colors, and it doesn’t work that well. The Lakers’ 2022-23 NBA City Edition jersey does not really feature any story. It’s watered down to the most basic of styles. It’s like they either ran out of ideas or ran out of ink. It’s not the best look out there.

Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies’ City Edition jersey for 2022-23 honors Memphis hip-hop, big Memphis sound, and the city’s current societal fabric. It pays respect to the musicians and albums that characterize Memphis hip-hop and its raw sound. It carries chrome-inspired details, diamond textures, and a nice “For the M” jocktag. The two-tone font is a cool touch, too.

Miami Heat

The 2022-23 Heat City Edition uniform should look very familiar. It’s basically a palette swap of their Miami Mashup idea from 2021-22. They just replaced black with white as the base color while retaining all of the original design components. We do like its smaller, more historical details, like the “15 STRONG” jocktag and the “yellow rope” trim. Not bad, but not bold either.

Milwaukee Bucks

We want to love the clean look and bold blue of the 2022-23 Bucks City Edition uniform, but we also don’t know what story it’s telling. The “Gathering Place” jocktag is a nice touch, while the pixelated trim fraturing blue, black, green, and white hues is pretty psychedelic. It’s a middle-of-the-pack design, but still pretty sharp.

Minnesota Timberwolves

We feel this is maybe going to be the most divisive design this season. The Timberwolves’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey claims to be a vibrant depiction of the creatives who live all across the state and who are brought together through the arts. A Minneapolis-based type designer created the stylized wordmark, which references a prominent skyscraper. That’s all great, but we’re not really sure if having practically no ties to the team’s own history is the right direction here.

New Orleans Pelicans

The Pelicans’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey reflects one of the greatest spectacles on the planet, Mardi Gras! The official Mardi Gras colors are purple, green, and gold, and they are clearly seen on this kit. Striping features throughout the uniform include these colors, and three matching fleur-de-lis appear on the shorts. Those are nice details for an otherwise minimalist design. Would have loved to see a Mardi Gras jocktag, though.

New York Knicks

Introducing the 2022-2023 City Edition Uniform, designed by Kith. The Knicks will debut them on-court tomorrow, Friday 11/11 against the Pistons. pic.twitter.com/1V6ZGfvQFZ — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 10, 2022

The 2022-23 Knicks City Edition uniform is inspired by the team’s iconic 1999-2003 seasons. The shirt has a V-neck inspired by that era, as well as inverted colors from the 1998-2012 seasons. We do love the Nike NYC swoosh emblem above the wordmark. Overall, this is clean and sleek, and it carries just enough story to make it meaningful. It’s a win for NYK.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Okay, for a team that is brimming with youthful talent and excitement, the Thunder’s 2022-23 City Edition jersey leaves a lot wanting. It’s a grayish hue with orange and blue trim. It also has a simple blue Thunder wordmark with white borders. Nothing too out there, and nothing too memorable either. The “Oklahoma Standard” jocktag does save it from being boring.

Orlando Magic

The 2022-23 Magic City Edition jersey doesn’t really do much. The classic pinstripes are nice along with the criss-cross pattern dominating the background. Still, we don’t see other cool details to make this distinct enough.

Philadelphia 76ers

Is this clean done right or is an otherwise boring kit saved by a beautiful script? The 2022-23 Sixers City Edition jersey carries the Greek translation of Philadelphia, which means “City of Brotherly Love.” The hand-drawn script typography is really well done, though there’s not much else that catches the eye here. The “Philadelphia 76” jocktag is also one of the weaker ones out there.

Phoenix Suns

We like the details here. The 2022-23 Suns City Edition jersey commemorates Native American traditions, with the turquoise foundation color of the uniform signifying the protection stone or life stone. The “Sunburst” emblem is actually a nice touch on the jersey’s breast in contrast to the stairstep design on the trim. What we do love is how the side panel is framed with a black tape with the straight translation for “the sun” from each of Arizona’s 22 native nations.

Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazers’ 2022-23 City Edition uniform references the carpet at Portland International Airport, which became a local symbol in the 1990s. The unusual geometric forms shown over a bright teal backdrop depicted views of the North and South runways. The initials “PDX” also represent both the official code for Portland International Airport and a popular city nickname. The gold trophy insignia on the back neck and the #RipCityCarpet jocktag are really nice touches. This is one of our favorites.

Sacramento Kings

We aren’t feeling the dominant gray, but we love the details. This City Edition jersey from the Kings pays tribute to supporters who refused to back down with unrivaled enthusiasm and commitment to keep their club in this city. The gray uniform is inspired by the legendary Golden 1 Center, while “Sacramento Proud” is embroidered into the trim on the side of the uniform to represent what binds the Kings to the community. We also love the jocktag, “We’re keeping the team in Sacramento.”

San Antonio Spurs

Déjà vu decades later! Introducing our 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐-𝟐𝟑 𝐂𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐬: https://t.co/pq8q77p9P3pic.twitter.com/UCzHJiRFlW — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) November 10, 2022

This “Deja Vu” 2022-23 Spurs City Edition jersey clearly references the 1996 All-Star Weekend. This kit is complete with rich turquoise and throwback embellishments, under the dazzling lights of the Dome. It has a strong retro vibe, which is pretty cool if you’re into that.

Toronto Raptors

At first glance, this looks too simple, but the devil is in the details. The Raptors’ 2022-23 City Edition jersey pays homage to the city’s diversity with traditional black and gold style and subtle accents. The six boroughs of Toronto are deconstructed to create an embossed, all-over design on the foundation of the uniform. The word “North” is also repeated in multiple languages on the neck, arm, and short trim. The gold “Welcome Toronto” jocktag is also a really nice touch.

Washington Wizards

Take a look at this. The Wizards’ Bloom City Edition jerseys for 2022-23 depict the city’s famed cherry blossoms. The bright pink base emphasizes the flower’s most recognizable hue along with the falling petals down either side of the jersey. The team’s new cherry blossom emblem dots the I in the “Washington” wordmark across the breast of the jersey. That’s a nice detail, too. Yes, it’s very pink, but it’s also very thoughtful.

