LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the two captains who will be picking teams right before the game in Salt Lake City. The other Western Conference starters are Nikola Jokic, Zion Williamson, Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic. The Eastern Conference starter pool consists of Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Kyrie Irving alongside Giannis.

Thursday brought the unveiling of the reserves. From the West, we have Ja Morant, Domantas Sabonis, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul George, Damian Lillard, Lauri Markkanen and Jaren Jackson Jr. In the East, Joel Embiid, Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday and Tyrese Haliburton got the nod.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game will take place on Sunday, Feb. 19, with tip-off time at 8 p.m. ET on TNT. The NBA All-Star jerseys feature “gradient color treatments that represent Utah and its landscapes,” per NBA.com.

Here’s more on the designs: “From the sky’s purple and blue tones in the evening to the red, burnt orange and yellow hues of the mountains and golden sunset, the colors and design pay homage to the landscapes of northern and southern Utah The five stars on the shorts are aligned in formation of Utah’s five national parks, revered around the world. The vertical stripe on the side of the jerseys is a nod to the Bonneville Salt Flats canals.”

These jerseys retail at $119.99 for adult sizes. Youth jerseys are $99.99. Customizable adult jerseys are $149.99. There are also All-Star T-shirts available for $39.99, along with a lot of other All-Star merchandise.