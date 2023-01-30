The Kansas City Chiefs are returning to the Super Bowl for the third time in four seasons after an absolutely bonkers AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. With the Chiefs heading to Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles, you can buy special gear at Fanatics and BreakingT.

Kansas City pulled out a 23-20 win over Cincinnati in the final seconds on Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium, getting revenge after last season’s overtime loss in the AFC Championship Game. Patrick Mahomes gutted through an ankle injury and made the decisive play in the waning moments, with a little help from a Bengals penalty. Mahomes’ first-down scramble on third down got 15 yards tacked on thanks to a late hit by Joseph Ossai, setting up the game-winning 45-yard field goal by Harrison Butker.

Mahomes was a gamer all night, completing 29 out of 43 passes for 326 yards and two scores. He did commit one costly fumble that helped the Bengals tie the game at 20-20 in the second half, but it ultimately didn’t cost them in the end.

The Chiefs will now get another chance to win a second Super Bowl with Mahomes under center. They beat the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV but then got crushed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Super bowl LV. The Eagles are riding high after their domination of the 49ers, and there will be some big storylines for this game. It will be two MVP candidates in Patrick Mahomes vs. Jalen Hurts, the battle of the Kelce Brothers and Andy Reid going against his former team.

