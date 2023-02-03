Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is just over a week away, so it’s a perfect time to stock up on some NFL gear. Just in time for the Super Bowl comes a special NFL collection from Drake’s brand OVO. Get your gear from the OVO NFL collection at Fanatics.

OVO announced the collection earlier in the week in advance of Friday’s release, using Lil Wayne as a model for the Green Bay Packers gear and Benny The Butcher rocking Buffalo Bills apparel. In addition to the Packers and Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders are currently featured in this collection.

While the Chiefs and Eagles aren’t included in this right now, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the teams involved. This OVO-NFL collaboration includes jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants and even mini helmets, among other things. Head to Fanatics to get your OVO NFL gear now as this 2022 NFL season comes to a close with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

Dallas Cowboys

San Francisco 49ers

New York Giants

Miami Dolphins

Los Angeles Rams

Green Bay Packers

Las Vegas Raiders

Buffalo Bills

Get your apparel while supplies last. Let’s hope there’s much more to come in this OVO NFL collection.