Super Bowl 57 between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is just over a week away, so it’s a perfect time to stock up on some NFL gear. Just in time for the Super Bowl comes a special NFL collection from Drake’s brand OVO. Get your gear from the OVO NFL collection at Fanatics.

OVO announced the collection earlier in the week in advance of Friday’s release, using Lil Wayne as a model for the Green Bay Packers gear and Benny The Butcher rocking Buffalo Bills apparel. In addition to the Packers and Bills, the Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco 49ers, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins, Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders are currently featured in this collection.

While the Chiefs and Eagles aren’t included in this right now, there are plenty of options to choose from when it comes to the teams involved. This OVO-NFL collaboration includes jackets, hoodies, T-shirts, sweatpants and even mini helmets, among other things. Head to Fanatics to get your OVO NFL gear now as this 2022 NFL season comes to a close with Super Bowl 57 on Feb. 12.

Dallas Cowboys

Cowboys OVO

San Francisco 49ers

49ers OVO

New York Giants

Giants OVO

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins OVO

Los Angeles Rams

Rams OVO

Green Bay Packers

Packers OVO

Are you 1000% an NFL fan?

🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
super bowl

Super Bowl history: Wins, losses, results, teams, appearances

Jonathan Alfano ·

Brandon Graham, Eagles

Brandon Graham’s 4-word, inspiring message on winning first Super Bowl with Eagles

Dan Fappiano ·

Jalen Hurts, Eagles, Kobe Bryant, Super Bowl, Jalen Hurts Eagles

Eagles star Jalen Hurts’ Kobe Bryant-like response when asked what best play of season was before Super Bowl

Tim Capurso ·

Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders OVO

Buffalo Bills

Bills OVO

Get your apparel while supplies last. Let’s hope there’s much more to come in this OVO NFL collection.