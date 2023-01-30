The Philadelphia Eagles are advancing to Super Bowl LVII after a dominant 31-7 NFC Championship Game victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. Now that the Eagles are NFC champions, you can stock up on gear at Fanatics and BreakingT.

The Eagles took advantage of an early injury to Brock Purdy to control almost the entire game. Purdy returned to the game in the third quarter after Josh Johnson had to leave with an injury of his own, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the Eagles cruised throughout the second half after taking a 21-7 lead into halftime. Jalen Hurts had himself a historic day even though he didn’t do much through the air, surpassing Cam Newton for most rushing touchdowns by a quarterback in a season when including the playoffs.

Philly will now try to win a second Super Bowl in six seasons. Nick Foles and the Eagles beat Tom Brady’s New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII. It was the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl victory.

The Eagles await the winner of the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals. While that game plays out, fans should head to Fanatics and BreakingT to buy some gear.

