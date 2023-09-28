This article contains affiliate links, where we may receive a commission from sales made. The ClutchPoints editorial staff was not involved in the creation of this content. Prices accurate at the time of publication.

The Portland Blazers finally traded Damian Lillard, but not to the Miami Heat. Instead, it was to the Milwaukee Bucks to team up with Giannis Antetokounmpo. Lillard, a superstar guard, joins a championship-contending team alongside Giannis and Khris Middleton. Meanwhile, Portland enters a new era with different roster-building options.

After 11 years with the Blazers, Lillard embarks on a new journey in Milwaukee following a league-shaking three-team trade also involving the Phoenix Suns. Despite his prior preference for the Heat, Lillard has shown no ill will toward the Blazers since the trade announcement. He even released a single as rapper Dame D.O.L.L.A. called “Farewell,” bidding goodbye to the city, fans, and team he has known since joining the league in 2012.

