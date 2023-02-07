Kyrie Irving is now officially a member of the Dallas Mavericks after a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets. Fans can now purchase Kyrie Irving’s new No. 2 Mavs jersey at Fanatics.

Irving shook up the 2023 NBA trade deadline by requesting a trade from the Nets after the two sides failed to come to an agreement on a contract extension. Many thought Kyrie would wind up on the Los Angeles Lakers, but much to LeBron James’ chagrin, it was the Mavs that won the trade sweepstakes.

Dallas sent out Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and a pair of second-round picks (2027, 2029) in order to acquire Irving, giving Luka Doncic a coveted co-star to help him out. The Mavs were desperate to get another star for Doncic thanks to their mediocre record this season after getting to the Western Conference Finals last year.

There are zero guarantees Kyrie Irving will stick with the Mavs past this season, so they’re gambling that this will all work out. Irving is set to be a free agent after 2022-23, and Dallas hasn’t made any long-term commitment. Given Irving’s unreliability in recent years, this could backfire.

However, the talent level of Doncic and Irving is tantalizing. They’re going to be extremely difficult to stop, and Mavs games will be must-see television. Dallas also likely isn’t done making moves in order to bolster the roster around this new star duo.

Irving is back to No. 2, which he wore with the Cleveland Cavaliers before going to No. 11 with the Nets and Boston Celtics.

Mavs head coach Jason Kidd wore No. 2 during his second stint with the franchise.