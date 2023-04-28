In Game 5, the Memphis Grizzlies managed to keep their season alive by securing a huge win against the Los Angeles Lakers to force Game 6. Memphis dominated LA with a 19-2 run in the third quarter and led by as many as 25 points before locking in a 116-99 victory. The Grizzlies’ backcourt duo, Ja Morant and Desmond Bane, played exceptionally well. The duo coring an impressive combined total of 64 points on 25-of-47 shooting in front of their loyal home fans.

Now, the series returns to Los Angeles, where the Lakers have a 2-0 record. The Lakers hope to win their first series since the 2020 NBA Bubble and are counting on Anthony Davis and LeBron James to deliver strong performances. In the previous game, Davis finished with 31 points and 19 rebounds. All the while, James was limited to 15 points on 29.4 percent shooting.

Will the Lakers’ dynamic duo be able to get in sync and secure a spot in the next round, or will the Grizzlies claw back to force a decisive Game 7? To ensure you don’t miss any of the action, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming game between the Lakers and Grizzlies in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, and more importantly, where you can buy Lakers vs. Grizzlies game 6 tickets.

Where can I buy Lakers vs. Grizzlies Game 6 tickets?

If you really want to show your team spirit, then make sure you're courtside as we near the conclusion of this electrifying series.

When is Lakers vs. Grizzlies game?

Date: Friday, April 28

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET | 7:30 p.m. PT

Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Where can I watch Lakers vs. Grizzlies game?

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Sling TV

