Rihanna is set to perform during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Feb. 12 in Arizona. In advance of the festivities, the Barbadian superstar is collaborating with Fanatics on a special FENTY for Mitchell & Ness collection to help celebrate the Super Bowl performance.

This collection features nine unique designs that are “thoughtfully designed to celebrate inclusivity, diversity, equality, and freedom. They feature the NFL Shield, Rihanna’s FENTY logo and an inspiring quote from the superstar herself: “If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s that we can fix this world together. We can’t do it divided, I can’t emphasize that enough.”

Fenty is Rihanna’s last name, and she uses her surname for business endeavors outside of music. She has dabbled in fashion (FENTY), cosmetics (FENTY BEAUTY), lingerie (SAVAGE X FENTY) and skin care (FENTY SKIN), among other things. Now there’s this special collaboration with Fanatics and the popular Mitchell & Ness brand ahead of the Super Bowl.

There’s a lot of hype around Rihanna’s performance, with plenty of speculation about guest stars. She hasn’t released an album since 2016 and hasn’t performed live since the 2018 Grammys. She did do the lead single for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, and some are wondering if new music will follow after the Super Bowl. There’s also reportedly a documentary in the works for Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – White

This white long sleeve features the NFL Shield on the front and the FENTY logo on the back along with the quote from Rihanna, plus a graphic on the right sleeve. It retails for $59.99.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Long Sleeve T-Shirt – Black

This is the black version of the white long sleeve. It holds a similar $59.99 price tag.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Jersey Pullover Hoodie – Black

This black pullover hoodie is made to look like a jersey. The price tag is $134.99.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie – Black

This black pullover hoodie doesn’t have the jersey look, but instead features the graphic of Rihanna’s hand holding a football on the front along with her quote and the NFL Shield on the back. This retails at $119.99.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon Pullover Hoodie – White

This is a white version of the black pullover hoodie and also has a $119.99 price tag.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Airbrush T-Shirt – White

This fun white T-shirt features the airbrush graphic on the front with the bubble letters and a Super Bowl graphic on the back. It’s selling for $49.99.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt – Black

This black T-Shirt features the Rihanna football graphic, the NFL Shield and her quote. It’s on sale for $44.99.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Icon T-Shirt – White

This is the white version of the black T-shirt. It is also on sale for $44.99.

FENTY for Mitchell & Ness Unisex Super Bowl LVII Full-Snap Coaches Jacket – Black

This unique full-snap coaches jacket features the NFL Shield and a Super bowl graphic on the front and a special FENTY graphic on the back with the American flag. This is selling for $119.99.