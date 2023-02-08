LeBron James has done it. The Los Angeles Lakers star has broken Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s all-time scoring record of 38,387 points. Now it’s time to stock up on special LeBron James merch at Fanatics.

The King set the record against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night with a bucket at the end of the third quarter. James finished the game with 38 points, but the Lakers suffered a 133-130 loss. LeBron now has 38,390 points in his career.

While the Lakers have struggled the past two seasons, James has continued playing at a high level into his late 30s. Now at 38 years old, he clearly has several high-level years left in him, so who knows just where this record will be once he’s done. Barring something disastrous, he will almost certainly finish his career with over 40,000 points, and of course this is just in the regular season.

This record is a testament to LeBron James’ incredible longevity and durability, even as he has missed more games in recent seasons in his advanced age. LeBron came into the NBA averaging over 20 points per game as a rookie with the Cleveland Cavaliers, and he hasn’t been lower than 25 in any season since. Even now he’s putting up a ridiculous 30 points per game.

This is all even crazier when many people don’t even think of LeBron as a score-first player, including himself. He probably won’t be breaking John Stockton’s all-time assists record, but he’s going to get close by the time he’s done.

LeBron James has staked his claim to the GOAT conversation and continues to perform incredible feats on the basketball court. Congrats to The King on this new record, and be sure to get your special LeBron James merch at Fanatics to celebrate this historic occasion.